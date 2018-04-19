New chief appointed at Greece's Asylum Service
Greece's Asylum Service, which operates under the Migration Ministry, was assigned a new chief on Thursday.
Markos Karavias, an assistant professor of international law specializing in immigration at the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands, is formally taking over the post during a particularly pressing period.
He has already been serving as the Asylum Service's acting director for about a month in the place of Maria Stavropoulou, whose term expired in February.