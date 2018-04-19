NEWS |

 
NEWS

New chief appointed at Greece's Asylum Service

TAGS: Migration, Politics

Greece's Asylum Service, which operates under the Migration Ministry, was assigned a new chief on Thursday.

Markos Karavias, an assistant professor of international law specializing in immigration at the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands, is formally taking over the post during a particularly pressing period.

He has already been serving as the Asylum Service's acting director for about a month in the place of Maria Stavropoulou, whose term expired in February.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 