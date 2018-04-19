ND solidifies 10-point lead over leftist SYRIZA in poll

Conservative New Democracy retains a 10 percentage point lead over leftist SYRIZA, according to the findings of a new opinion poll carried out the firm Pulse for Skai Television.

The survey found that if elections were held now 31.5 percent of respondents would vote for ND compared to 21.5 percent for leftist SYRIZA, which shares power with the right-wing Independent Greeks (ANEL).

The survey found that only five parties would enter Parliament if snap polls were held today compared to the current seven. Apart from SYRIZA and ND, the centrist Movement for Change would enter with 9 percent of the vote, followed by the extreme-right Golden Dawn with 8 percent, and the Communist Party with 6.5 percent.

Six in 10 respondents expressed a negative outlook on the country’s prospects, saying they thought the situation had worsened over the past six months.