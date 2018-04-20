Anastasiades: Turkish aggressiveness is a threat for Eastern Mediterranean

Turkey's aggressive behavior constitutes a threat in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said on Friday, during a speech at the summit meeting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government in London.



"Turkey's behavior, not only violates the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus and is against international law and the Convention on the Law of the Sea, but creates a wider threat to the sensitive area of the Eastern Mediterranean," the president was quoted as saying at the meeting.



"It has to be dealt with as a serious violation of the sovereign rights of a member-state of the Commonwealth."



Anastasiades thanked the Commonwealth's heads of state and government for their continuous support in the efforts to find a fair and viable solution on the Cyprus issue citing the Joint Communique which includes an explicit reference to Cyprus.



"It is of particular importance this period the expression of solidarity with the Republic of Cyprus on exercising its sovereign rights in its Exclusive Economic Zone [...] And this because Cyprus faced escalating aggression and unlawful behavior by Turkey in our EEZ," he said. [Kathimerini Cyprus]