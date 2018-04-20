The Environment and Tourism ministries have approved the construction of a tourism accommodation complex at Hersonissos on Crete. The tourism village will be built next to an existing golf course and hotel belonging to entrepreneur Theodoros Vassilakis. The aim of the investment is to turn the area into a golfing destination.

The joint decision by Alternate Environment Minister Sokratis Famellos and Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura provides for the project to be implemented in an area of 768,000 square meters at Vothoni and Sopata near Hersonissos.

The 18-hole golf course, which belongs to Cretan Golf SA, opened 15 years ago and was renovated in 2014-15. The five-star Crete Golf Club Hotel opened in January. The project will add 45 furnished tourism accommodation units to the complex with a total capacity of 90 beds as well as complementary facilities.

Recent legislation provides for the long-term lease of units in tourism accommodation complexes which include golf courses with at least 18 holes. The legislation also states that up to 70 percent of buildings at such complexes may be sold.

