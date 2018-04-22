Residents in northern Athens suburbs protest toll plans

Hundreds of residents of the northern Athens suburbs of Kifissia and Dionysos gathered at the Varibombi interchange on the national highway on Sunday to protest plans for a new lateral toll station in the area and at the Aghios Stefanos interchange.

Protesters argue that the presence of these toll gates will prompt motorists to use detours through their neighborhoods in order to avoid the additional cost, putting a strain on the local traffic network.

Both municipal authorities, as well as the Region of Attica, have challenged the plan at the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court.