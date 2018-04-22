Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) President Theodoros Fessas is stressing the need for more reforms that will attracts better and more investments in Greece.

Speaking to Kathimerini in an interview, Fessas sends a clear message to the government and to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras more specifically, calling on him to undertake the right initiatives so that the Greek state begins to think in the same way investors do and the country can start covering the investment gap separating it from the its European peers.

Referring to the post-program era, Fessas appeares convinced that Greece will make it on its own, as long as everything that needs to be done falls into place.

He expresses some serious reservations concerning planned changes to labor relations, stressing that “the economic conditions that demand greater labor flexibility for the sake of saving jobs and businesses have not disappeared yet,” and asks for decisions to be made with prudence and consensus.

On the issue of over-taxation, the SEV chief notes that “such taxes are not even justified in countries offering services that match the size of contributions.”