BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Air seat planning points to another record year for tourism

ILIAS BELLOS

TAGS: Tourism, Transport

The outlook for tourism traffic passing through Greece’s regional airports, based on airlines’ end-March planning for air seats for the summer season, is particularly encouraging as it points to an 18 percent increase on last year, or 2.98 million more visitors.

Although this appears to promise yet another year of records for Greek tourism, the research director of the Greek Tourism Confederation’s Institute, Aris Ikkos, warns that the planning constantly changes as the season unfolds and arrivals are below seat numbers, depending on aircraft seat occupancy rates.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 