The outlook for tourism traffic passing through Greece’s regional airports, based on airlines’ end-March planning for air seats for the summer season, is particularly encouraging as it points to an 18 percent increase on last year, or 2.98 million more visitors.

Although this appears to promise yet another year of records for Greek tourism, the research director of the Greek Tourism Confederation’s Institute, Aris Ikkos, warns that the planning constantly changes as the season unfolds and arrivals are below seat numbers, depending on aircraft seat occupancy rates.