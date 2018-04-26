Juncker says confident Greece will be 'normal' country by summer

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday declared that growth has returned to Greece and expressed confidence that Greece will become "a normal country" before the end of the summer during a press conference in Athens with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

"Together we can turn the page on the past few difficult years," Juncker said.

The EC president, who earlier described Greece as his "second home," called for other EU countries to "focus attention" on the reduction of Greek debt.

Describing Greece's fiscal improvement as "remarkable," Juncker said its prospects for economic recovery were good.

Tsipras, for his part, declared that Greece will achieve a "clean exit" from the country's third international bailout in August, noting that the country will not need a precautionary credit line.