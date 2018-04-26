Greek FinMin sees more missions to post-bailout Greece than other countries

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said that European Union monitoring missions to Greece would likely be more frequent after the country's memorandum expires in August than in other post-bailout countries.

Speaking to the Financial Times in an article published on Thursday, Tsakalotos said that “it is likely to be a case of three or four visits instead of two,” which is the customary number of missions carried out per year for a given period of time.

Tsakalotos added the plans being drawn up in Athens to boost growth in the post-bailout era include improvements to the judicial system, public administration and the business environment.

“This is our own growth plan and its ownership is important for us,” he told the FT. “We don’t want to surprise anyone, whether it’s the financial markets or the institutions.”