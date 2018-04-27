Dombrovskis: Important for Greece to stick with reforms after program exit

Greece should press on with reforms even after it completes its adjustment program in August, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday, as he arrived for a meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Sofia.



“It’s important to stay on track as regards to structural reforms and post-program fiscal trajectory,” he said.



The EU official said the current program is on track but since the country is now in the process of completing it, decisions should be taken in the next one or two months to reach an agreement on the program review and on the debt relief measures.