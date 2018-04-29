Second loggerhead sea turtle found dead in Laconia

A loggerhead sea turtle (Caretta caretta) was found dead by officials from the Port Authority of Gytheion at the beach of Chalikia Vatta, in the eastern part of the Mani peninsula, authorities said on Sunday.



This is the second sea turtle of its kind found dead in the region of Laconia, after one was located on Saturday on the island of Elafonisos.



No information was available on whether the turtle’s death was due to injury or natural causes.



Loggerheads are considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature that nest on sandy beaches from Greece and Turkey to Israel and Libya. In Greece they are found along some of the Peloponnese beaches and the Ionian islands.