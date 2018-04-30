ATHEX: Benchmark adds 10 percent in April

The benchmark of the Greek bourse ended April with a monthly rise of 9.96 percent, reaching highs that were unseen in the last three months. Monday's climb came with an increase in turnover and alongside the decline of the Greek bond yields.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 858.22 points, adding 1.06 percent to Friday’s 849.26 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.94 percent to 2,213.55 points, though small-caps declined 0.94 percent.

The banks index ended April with a huge monthly rise of 31.35 percent, thanks to the certainty of the successful stress tests. On Monday it advanced 2.06 percent, with Piraeus growing 5.15 percent, Eurobank improving 3.05 percent and National earning 2.67 percent.

In total 74 stocks reported gains, 49 sustained losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the highest of the last 22 sessions, amounting to 92.7 million euros, up from last Friday’s 64.1 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index increased 0.75 percent to 68.69 points.