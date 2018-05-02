ATHEX: Mixed day for stocks, with banks falling

The Greek stock market had a mixed session on reduced turnover on Wednesday, as the losses posted by bank stocks were more or less offset by gains registered by construction and industrial blue chips, among others.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 858.06 points, slipping just 0.02 percent from Monday’s 858.22 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.31 percent to 2,206.76 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.38 percent.

The banks index declined 2.46 percent, as National conceded 4.62 percent, Alpha dropped 2.28 percent, Eurobank gave up 1.81 percent and Piraeus fell 0.34 percent.

On the other hand, notable gains were posted by Sarantis (up 4.21 percent), GEK Terna (4.16 percent), Titan Cement (3.43 percent), Terna Energy (2.54 percent) and Grivalia Properties (1.75 percent). Hellenic Petroleum lost 1.78 percent of its value.

In total 60 stocks registered gains, 57 took losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 57.6 million euros, down from Monday’s 92.7 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index increased 0.16 percent to 68.80 points.