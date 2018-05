Protesters rock a riot police bus outside a venue where Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is scheduled to speak at a regional conference in the town of Mytilene on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesvos, on Thursday, May 3, 2018. Local residents responded to the visit with closed stores and strikes, in a protest against the overcrowded refugee camps on the island and the imminent rises in VAT. [Orestis Panagiotou/ANA-MPA]