Nine arrests in Lesvos after clashes during Tsipras' visit

Police on Lesvos made nine arrests following clashes between local residents and police on Thursday evening during Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s visit to the eastern Aegean island, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on Friday, adding that several more suspects were being sought.



According to sources, all the suspects were Greek nationals. Those detained face charges of disturbing the peace, damaging public property and attempted bodily harm.



Meanwhile, in a statement on Friday, an umbrella group representing local businesses “condemned unreservedly” the unrest that followed the protest against Tsipras’s visit, involving attacks on journalists by suspected members of far-right groups.