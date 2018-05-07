New blood donation points being set up to boost system

The National Center for Blood Donation (EKEA) is aiming to establish four blood donation points across the capital as well as seven mobile units over the coming months, Kathimerini understands.

One of the fixed points is to be located in Egaleo, western Athens, another in Kallithea and a third on central Stadiou Street. The location of the fourth fixed point has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile seven mobile units are to be set up, with each serving different parts of the capital.

The blood to be collected is to be banked at ETEA, which will supply hospitals in accordance with their needs. The aim of the two initiatives is to collect 700 units of blood daily.