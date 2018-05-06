Sports Digest: Panathinaikos to change hands on June 30

SOCCER: Panathinaikos is close to changing hands after the meeting that the representative of the Pan Asia Investments fund, Pairoj Piempongsant, had on Saturday with club owner Yiannis Alafouzos. The two sides signed a provisional agreement that included a memorandum of understanding and a confidentiality clause, and issued a joint statement saying that the due diligence process is starting immediately and that June 30 is set as the target date for the transfer of the Greens’ shares. In the mean time all club decisions will be made jointly from now on, and the candidate buyer will put some much-needed money in the club for its day-to-day obligations.

TENNIS: Stefanos Tsitsipas lost in the semifinal of the Estoril Open to Portugal’s Joao Sousa in three sets (4-6, 6-1, 6-7), but is certain to rise further from his 44th ranking in the ATP list.

VOLLEYBALL: Olympiakos swept PAOK in Thessaloniki winning Game 2 of the Greek league’s finals 3-0 on Sunday, to lead the best-of-five series 2-0. Game 3 will take place in Piraeus on Wednesday.