Lawmakers will debate in a plenary session on May 18 the results of a report completed by an inquiry committee into the alleged bribery of Greek politicians by the Swiss drugs firm Novartis.



Following a series of heated sessions, during which opposition MPs walked off the panel, the committee concluded on April 26 that it is not competent to examine the case.



Lawmakers will discuss the report, along with the positions of the opposition parties and how to proceed.