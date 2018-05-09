Greek railway employees postpone work stoppage scheduled for Thursday

Greek rail employees have decided to postpone a work stoppage that was planned for Thursday, reports say.

The four-hour stoppage, in protest at the government’s plans to privatize railway carriage maintenance firm Rosco, would affect all Trainose train services and the Proastiakos suburban rail. It would also affect the Athens metro line section from the Doukissis Plakentias to the Athens International Airport.

No more details were immediately available.