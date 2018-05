A 64-year-old truck driver was under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of his vehicle on Kifissou Avenue and crashed into two cars, killing both drivers, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.



The incident occurred at 5.40 a.m., according to traffic police who determined that the level of alcohol in the truck driver’s blood was much higher than the legal limit.



No details were released about the motorists who died.



According to news reports, the 64-year-old has lost two relatives in road accidents, including his son in a motorcycle crash.



He was detained at the Western Attica Traffic Police precinct for questioning.