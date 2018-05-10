The Athens Stocks Exchange has been traumatized by events in recent days, which have highlighted the market’s volatility.

The economy needs investments, especially from abroad, and as it prepares to rely on its own strengths the stock market must be reliable.

And to become reliable, strict rules are needed, as well as transparency if we are to avoid the pitfalls of the past.

Monitoring authorities are needed to ensure that these rules are observed and to intervene where necessary.