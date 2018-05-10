Heavy downpour causes floods in Thessaloniki

A man tries to push a car along a flooded street in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Thursday after a heavy downpour left dozens of motorists stranded. Several buildings were flooded by the rainwater, including the northern port city’s White Tower, where dozens of schoolchildren and tourists who had been visiting the landmark found themselves trapped for more than three hours. A woman who was swept away by floodwaters on the street outside the city’s Aristotle University remained unaccounted for late last night. [Motionteam]