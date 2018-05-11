SYRIZA's political council discusses return of bailout monitors

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday was chairing a session of leftist SYRIZA's political council which is to focus on the scheduled return to Athens next week of bailout monitors among other issues.

Tsipras was expected to exhort his ministers to press on with the enforcement of pending prior actions, of which there are dozens, ahead of a Eurogroup summit on May 24.

With regard to the bailout commitment to evaluate public sector workers by June, Tsipras is said to have asked Dimitris Liakos, the deputy minister to the prime minister, to write to the ministers involved in the process and press them to accelerate their efforts to meet targets.

Top government officials have expressed their confidence that a comprehensive deal can be reached with Greece's creditors in time for a June 21 Eurogroup meeting. They say that bailout auditors have accepted the postponemnt of a series of prior actions.