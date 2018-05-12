Escaped lifers caught in Nea Philadelphia

The two convicts serving life – one of them for murder – who escaped last Wednesday were captured late Friday night in the western Athens district of Nea Philadelphia, after a coordinated police operation.



The two Albanian nationals escaped during their transfer from Korydallos Prison to the port of Piraeus, where they were to board a ship that would transfer them to a prison in Hania on the island of Crete.



Two more prisoners attempted to flee but were soon recaptured by a policeman and a coast guard official.