Escaped lifers caught in Nea Philadelphia

TAGS: Crime

The two convicts serving life – one of them for murder – who escaped last Wednesday were captured late Friday night in the western Athens district of Nea Philadelphia, after a coordinated police operation.

The two Albanian nationals escaped during their transfer from Korydallos Prison to the port of Piraeus, where they were to board a ship that would transfer them to a prison in Hania on the island of Crete.

Two more prisoners attempted to flee but were soon recaptured by a policeman and a coast guard official.

