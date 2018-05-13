MONDAY

Athens metro workers hold a 24-hour strike, affecting lines 2 and 3.

The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosts an event titled “State Procurements in Greece and the European Union: Opportunities for Greek Enterprises” at 7 Academias Street. (Info: 210.362.7911)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will announce its January data on museum and archaeological site visitors, and its March figures on industrial imports and farming and agricultural imports and exports.

The American Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds the “Trade USA Workshop: Prepare-Plan-Execute” on Lesvos. Starts at 6 p.m. (71 Kountourioti Square, Mytilene). (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Athens Institute for Education and Research (ATINER) holds a symposium titled “Social Media: Fake News, Fake Democracy, Hate Speech and Data Privacy,” from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Titania Hotel (52 Panepistimiou, Athens). (Info: www.atiner.gr)

Hellenic Petroleum holds an extraordinary general meeting.

TUESDAY

The American Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Exposec-Defenseworld conference, titled “Defense & Security in a Digital World,” at the Hellenic Armed Forces Officers Club (LAED). (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Project Management Conference 2018 opens at the OTE Academy amphitheater (1 Spartis, Maroussi, Athens). To Wednesday. (210.661.7777, aggeliki.korre@gmail.com)

Listed company Thrace Plastics holds its annual general meeting.

WEDNESDAY

The Employment Committee of the American Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds a workshop on the 4th Industrial Revolution, at the new Papastratos factory in Aspropyrgos, western Attica. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The 5th Technology Forum takes place at the Aristotle University Research Dissemination Center in Thessaloniki. (Info: technology-forum.eu)

Athens-listed enterprises Aegean Air, Intralot and Pasal hold annual general shareholders meetings.

THURSDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to participate in the summit meeting of the European Union with the Western Balkan states in Sofia.

The Skywalker.gr website organizes its fourth HR Community Conference & Awards, titled “GR HRM Actual Reality,” at the Divani Caravel hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens). (Info: www.skywalker.gr)

The 2nd Health Innovation Conference takes place at the Ethniki Insurance building (103 Syngrou). (Info: hic.ethosevents.eu)

The Hellenic Management Association holds an educational seminar in Thessaloniki titled “Rebranding Your Business,” starting at 5.30 p.m. at the Interlife Insurance amphitheater at Thermi. (Info: 2310.522.314, aristotelis@eede.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its March figures on the capacity of the Greek merchant fleet.

Korres Natural Products holds its annual general meeting.

FRIDAY

The Pinewood Scholars Series III presents an event titled “The Role of American Archaeology in Greece – Perspectives from the American School of Classical Studies at Athens.” The event at the Society for Macedonian Studies Auditorium is scheduled to from 6.30 to 9 p.m. (2 Ethnikis Amynis, Thessaloniki). (Info: 2310.301.221, www.pinewood.gr)

Funeral Expo, an international exhibition for funeral parlors and cemeteries, opens at the Helexpo Maroussi Center in northern Athens (35 Kifissias, Maroussi). Ends on Sunday. (Info: www.funeralexpo.gr)

The 25th Macedonia-Thrace Exhibition opens at the Komotini International Exhibition Center, organized by the Regional Authority of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace. To Sunday. (Info: anmacthrace.helexpo.gr)