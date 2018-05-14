Pitsiorlas says time is ripe to lift capital controls
“There is no reason to prolong their existence and [removing restrictions] will help the inflow of capital and the course of the economy,” he said.
Deputy Economy Minister Sergios Pitsiorlas said Monday that following the successful completion of stress tests on Greek banks the time was ripe to lift capital controls imposed in the summer of 2015.
