Greek coast guard rescue 67 migrants at sea
The Greek coast guard rescued 67 foreign nationals whose dinghy was in distress at sea near the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos early on Monday morning.
The 23-year-old skipper of the boat was arrested.
The rescue effort was carried out by the Hellenic Coast Guard in coordination with Greece’s Search and Rescue Coordination Center.