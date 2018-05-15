Athens metro operating firm says walkout unjustified

The operating firm of the Athens metro, STASY, said Tuesday that Monday’s 24-hour strike by the metro workers union SELMA, which saw the cancellation of services on lines 2 and 3, was unjustified.

STASY said that participation in the strike by SELMA – one of nine workers unions active in the rail sector – was limited.

Moreover, it said that only 14 percent of workers went on strike while the rest turned up for work.

According to reports, the strike was announced last Friday by the 1,100-member SELMA union without convening a general assembly, as is required under new labor union laws governing industrial action.