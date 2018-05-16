Pensioners stage protest outside Athens court
Online
Greek pensioners were on Wednesday staging a protest outside the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, against planned pension reforms.
Judges have been examining whether all clauses concerning the pension cuts, introduced two years ago by former labor and social security minister Giorgos Katrougalos, adhere to the Constitution.
On Tuesday, hundreds of pensioners held a rally in Athens. They have said they will keep protesting until the law is revoked.