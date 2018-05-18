Brad Mehldau Trio | Athens | May 19

Hailed as one of the most influential jazz pianists in the world today, Brad Mehldau and the two musicians who complete his trio – Larry Grenadier on bass and Jeff Ballard on drums – take the stage at the Onassis Cultural Center for one night of musical exploration on Saturday, May 19, taking in jazz, classical and pop and rock. The show starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 7-45 euros.



Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr