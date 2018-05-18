Last Drive | Athens | May 19
Online
Last Drive has achieved cult status since it first appeared 35 years ago, and remains a yardstick for Greek rock music. The band members have reunited after a long hiatus to produce a new self-titled album and will be performing a career-spanning set at Fuzz on Saturday, May 19. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the Karamazov Project is the supporting act. Tickets cost 10 euros in advance and 13 euros on the night.
Last Drive has achieved cult status since it first appeared 35 years ago, and remains a yardstick for Greek rock music. The band members have reunited after a long hiatus to produce a new self-titled album and will be performing a career-spanning set at Fuzz on Saturday, May 19. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the Karamazov Project is the supporting act. Tickets cost 10 euros in advance and 13 euros on the night.
Fuzz Club, 209 Pireos, Tavros, tel 210.345.0817, www.fuzzclub.gr