Last Drive | Athens | May 19

Last Drive has achieved cult status since it first appeared 35 years ago, and remains a yardstick for Greek rock music. The band members have reunited after a long hiatus to produce a new self-titled album and will be performing a career-spanning set at Fuzz on Saturday, May 19. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the Karamazov Project is the supporting act. Tickets cost 10 euros in advance and 13 euros on the night.



Fuzz Club, 209 Pireos, Tavros, tel 210.345.0817, www.fuzzclub.gr