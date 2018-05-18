Man, 19, arrested over Rouvikonas attack on notary's office

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Friday over his participation in an attack earlier in the day at a notary's office in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia carried out by members of the self-styled anarchist Rouvikonas.

The attackers smashed windows and equipment in the office and scattered flyers on their way out of the building.

The group claimed responsibility in a post on anti-establishment website, saying it launched the attack to punish the notary for allegedly participating in foreclosure auctions.

“Anyone who has a part in the process of evictions, seizures and auctions of working-class homes will also experience a reaction from the bottom,” the group warned in its post, in which it also named the specific notary.