Suspect in Santa Fe school shooting of Greek extraction

The suspect in a deadly high school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, which has so far left at least 10 people dead has been identified as a 17-year-old of Greek extraction, according to news agencies.



Authorities have reportedly detained two people, one of which is Dimitrios Pagourtzis, believed to be a student at the school.



According to CBS News, Pagourtzis plays on the Santa Fe High School junior varsity football team, and is a member of a dance squad with a local Greek Orthodox church. It also reported his social media pages showed images of guns.



Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told a news conference authorities had found explosive devices at the school and off campus, according to Reuters.