AEK loses handball's Challenge Cup final to Potaissa Turda

AEK defeated Romania’s Potaissa Turda at the Olympic Sports Hall of Athens on Sunday, but its one-goal win was not enough to overturn its deficit from the first leg of the two-game final of the European Handball Federation (EHF) Challenge Cup to finish runner-up in the tournament, for the first time in the Greek club’s history.



Having gone down 33-22 in the first leg in Romania, AEK had a mountain to climb against its clearly stronger opponent.



In front of 5,000 Greek fans AEK eventually came back from seven goals down to win 27-26 on the night, for its first victory on this level.



Potaissa Turda may have relaxed toward the end of the game, but was the deserved winner of the Cup and lifted it inside the Olympic Sports Hall.