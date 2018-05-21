Sure, the fascists who punched and kicked Yiannis Boutaris while he was down had nothing to do with the Pontic Greek movement, nothing with Thessaloniki or northern Greece. They were aliens who landed in the northern port city on Saturday. Who are we trying to kid and for how long will we keep kidding ourselves, when the snake is already out of its basket and spitting venom?



We don’t yet know whether the young man kicking the elderly mayor as he lay on the ground is a Black Sea Greek or a Thessalonian. He may be neither. After all, fascists have no nation, which is why Greece’s Golden Dawn party supporters flourish the Nazi salute, take photographs in front of Swastikas and swear by the ideology that was responsible for so much bloodshed in this country.



We have to ask: weren’t any of the hundreds of people gathered outside the White Tower surprised by the sight of a black-clad young man wearing a black woollen cap in late May, a cap that he rolled down into a full-face mask? Weren’t the other people gathered at the event to commemorate the Turkish genocide of Pontic Greeks embarrassed by the vulgarities being shouted by certain quarters, likening Boutaris to a deadly disease? Why did they tolerate that unconscionable former regional governor speaking on behalf of the Pontic Greeks to tell the cameras that Boutaris, “that cholera, that political transvestite, has sold out Macedonia.”



Sure, the associations of Pontic Greeks issued some lovely statements condemning this and other similar incidents, but have they ever said anything against Panayiotis Psomiadis, who constantly speaks in their name and usurps their cause?



We have to stop pretending. None of the organizers are innocent. All of us from northern Greece should be ashamed of the sorry state of affairs in the country’s second biggest city. And for its governing class, which doesn’t seem phased by all the terrible things said every so often, occasionally to sniggers of laughter. We the people of Macedonia deserve better. We want back out open-minded Thessaloniki, a city that is untainted by the stain of fascism.



On a different note, the incident with the Thessaloniki is an opportunity for Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas to justify his salary. Society has paid enough for the prevalent lawlessness this administration has permitted. Tolerance of “minor” infringements leads to even bigger ones like those we witnessed in the videos of Saturday’s assault. He needs to do his duty at last, and the rest of us need to be vigilant, because the snake of fascism feeds on indifference.