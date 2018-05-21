Prague Symphony | Athens & Thessaloniki | May 22 & 23

In a tribute to Czech composers Bedrich Smetana and Antonin Dvorak, the Prague Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Petr Altrichter, presents Smetana's symphonic poem “The Moldau” and Dvorak's New World Symphony, composed in America and expressing the composer’s nostalgia for his country. The orchestra has also teamed up with violinist Simos Papanas in Mendelssohn’s technically challenging Violin Concerto, Op. 64. Shows will take place at the Athens Concert Hall on Tuesday, starting at 8.30 p.m., with tickets ranging from 14 to 50 euros, and at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall on Wednesday, starting at 9 p.m., with tickets priced at 10 to 25 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis

Sofias, tel 210.728.233;

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou &

Paralia, tel 2310.895.938-9