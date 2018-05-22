Joan Leigh Fermor | Athens | May 22 – October 21

Photo: Joan Leigh Fermor Estate

The Benaki Museum presents a collection of photographs by Joan Leigh Fermor, the equally talented wife of the celebrated Irish travel writer Patrick Leigh Fermor. Between the 1940s and 60s Joan took thousands of photographs of people and places as she traveled with Paddy around Greece, where the couple had settled in the village of Kardamyli in the southwestern Peloponnese. A few of these photographs appeared in his books “Mani” and “Roumeli,” but most remained unseen until her death in 2003. The Benki show is based on a new book and exhibition by Ian Collins and Olivia Stewart that pays tribute to the elusive figure that was Joan Leigh Fermor. Opening hours are Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Benaki Museum, 1 Koumbari & Vassilissis

Sofias, Kolonaki,

tel 210.367.1000, www.benaki.gr