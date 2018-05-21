Eco groups seek stop to violations at Zakynthos turtle nesting site

Four major Greek environmental protection groups have sent a letter to Zakynthos’s chief prosecutor, calling for measures to stop rampant violations of rules intended to protect endangered turtle populations in the Ionian island’s marine park.

Archelon, Medasset, MOm and the World Wildlife Fund point to specific violations on the island’s eastern coast, an important nesting site for the loggerhead turtle, including at least two illegal buildings and a road on Gerakas beach, as well as the unchecked spread of sun loungers.

Failure to curb these activities, the groups said, “once more proves the state apparatus’s inability to promptly and effectively protect our country’s natural assets.”