Pensioners protest over health cuts

Pensioners held a protest rally at Kotzia Square in central Athens Friday to denounce cuts to their pensions and demand better healthcare. More specifically, retirees called for free public healthcare without preconditions and prerequisites, and the immediate hiring of doctors and nursing staff to cover vacancies at public hospitals. They also slammed what they described as the commercialization of the country’s health sector and called for the reopening of hospitals and medical units that have been shut down. [Eurokinissi]