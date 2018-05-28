NEWS |

 
Big fire in Evia partially contained, say firefighters

Photo: Evia Zoom

TAGS: Fires

A large wildfire that broke out around midnight in the area of Aghios Georgios in eastern Evia has been contained to a small area by Monday morning.

Firefighters told Skai TV on Monday morning that they had succeeded in containing the blaze to a ravine, but there were concerns that strong winds, which had already made the overnight battle with the fire that much harder, could fan the flames once more.

Two water-dumping aircraft were helping ground crews extinguish the blaze, which is not seen as posing a threat to residential areas.

