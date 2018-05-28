Big fire in Evia partially contained, say firefighters
Photo: Evia Zoom
A large wildfire that broke out around midnight in the area of Aghios Georgios in eastern Evia has been contained to a small area by Monday morning.
Firefighters told Skai TV on Monday morning that they had succeeded in containing the blaze to a ravine, but there were concerns that strong winds, which had already made the overnight battle with the fire that much harder, could fan the flames once more.
Two water-dumping aircraft were helping ground crews extinguish the blaze, which is not seen as posing a threat to residential areas.