Hundreds of Kurds refuse to return to Moria migrant camp after clashes

About 900 asylum seeking Kurds have left the reception and identification center in Moria on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos and refuse to return, following the violent clashes between migrants last Friday that left six people injured.



According to the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the Kurds have scattered around the island saying they no longer want to be housed in the same center as the Arabs, either in Moria or in the Kara Tepe camp, where living conditions are considered good.



About 450 of them are staying at the Pikpa makeshift camp, run by the NGO Lesvos Solidarity, another 250 found shelter in the UN-run camp in Skala Sykamnias and went to Lersos, at Geras bay, where NGO Human for Humanity are helping refugees.