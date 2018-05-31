Greek capital without buses or trolley buses; stoppages on metro, ISAP

There were no buses or trolley buses in the Greek capital on Thursday, as workers walked off the job a day after a nationwide general strike in protest at austerity measures.

The 24-hour bus drivers’ strike is affecting the express services to and from Athens International Airport.

Commuters also faced stoppages on the metro and ISAP electric railway, as employees on the former planned to work only from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on the latter started service at 8 a.m. instead of the usual 5 a.m.

The metro stoppage affects service to and from the airport as well.