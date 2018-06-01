Karim Ansarifard, an Iranian international, plies his trade in Greece with Olympiakos.

Greek soccer’s problems are piling up, as after the troubled relations with world governing body FIFA that have brought the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) on the brink of exclusion from the international game, the Iranian federation has reported Greece to FIFA seeking compensation for a pre-World Cup friendly between the two countries that EPO has canceled.

A statement from the Iranian Football Federation said it “will advance a report to FIFA and take all legal possibilities, seeking compensation for all the damages caused, in sport and financial areas,” for the game originally scheduled to take place in Istanbul this Saturday.

EPO has reportedly decided to call the friendly game off due to recent political tension between Greece and Turkey.

The Iranians were clearly unhappy with the decision that has hit its preparation for the World Cup starting on June 14, and stated that “until further proceeding of this report by FIFA, the Iranian Federation announces the suspension of relations with the Greek Federation.”

It is noted that three of Iran’s national squad members to play in the World Cup in Russia ply their trade in the Greek Super League. They are Olympiakos’s Karim Ansarifard and Ehsan Hajsafi, and AEK’s Masoud Shojaei, one of Iran’s captains.