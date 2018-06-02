Swimmers flock to the beach amid mini-heat wave

Swimmers enjoy a dip off the coast of Nafplio in the northern Peloponnese on Saturday, when temperatures reached 33 Celsius (91.4 Fahrenheit). Temperatures are expected to soar in Greece over the next few days, climbing as high as 38 Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday in many parts of the Greek mainland, particularly in the southwestern Peloponnese, in what is forecast to be the first mini-heat wave of the year. The weather has drawn tourists and locals alike to beaches across the country. [ANA-MPA]