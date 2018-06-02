Frontex director ready to offer Greece more help

As Greece continues to struggle with overcrowded migrant reception centers on the Aegean islands and greater pressure at the land border with Turkey, Fabrice Leggeri, the executive director of the European Union’s border agency Frontex, has pledged more support if necessary.

Hailing Greece’s “great progress” in responding to the refugee crisis in comments to German magazine Der Spiegel, Leggeri conceded that migrant flows are “huge” but said “Frontex wants to help.”

Noting that the number of migrants crossing via Evros dipped in May, Leggeri said Frontex would send more border guards if required.