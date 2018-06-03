NEWS |

 
Fire west of Iraklio burns truck and motorcycles

TAGS: Fires

A fire that started on Sunday in the area of Gazi, a town six  kilometres west of Iraklio, on the north coast of Crete, was extinguished in the afternoon, after burning one truck and several motorcycles parked near by.

Fire services sent 15 men and five vehicles to stop the flames from reaching nearby homes.

Initial evidence on the causes of the blaze points to the explosion of a gas cylinder. The fire service’s investigation unit has opened an inquiry.

 

