MONDAY

The international shipping fair Posidonia 2018 opens at 7 p.m. at the Athens Metropolitan Expo center, next to Athens International Airport. To Friday. (Info: posidonia-events.com)

In the context of Posidonia, Capital Link holds its 6th Analyst & Investor Shipping Forum at the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens) from 9 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. (Info: forum@capitallink.com)

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) will issue the May findings of its Business and Consumer Surveys.

Athens-listed companies Frigoglass and Vioter are scheduled to hold general shareholders meetings.

TUESDAY

The TradeWinds Shipowners Forum takes place in the context of Posidonia 2018, at the Posidonia Conference Hall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Info: www.tradewinds.events/SFA18)

Listed firms Space Hellas, Dromeas, Mermeren and Tiletypos hold their annual general meetings.

WEDNESDAY

The Public Debt Management Agency will auction 13-week treasury bills worth 625 million euros and 26-week T-bills totaling 1.25 billion euros.

A conference titled “2020 is Closer Than We Think: Scrubbers, Fuels and BWT,” organized by HELMEPA, takes place in the context of Posidonia 2018. From 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. at the Posidonia Conference Hall. (Info: helmepa@helmepa.gr)

The South African Embassy in Athens holds a forum on “South African Ocean Economy Opportunities” in the context of Posidonia 2018. At Posidonia Seminar Room 2A from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. (Info: KapoutsisD@dirco.gov.za)

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) hold the “Korean-Hellenic Maritime Cooperation Forum” in the context of Posidonia 2018. From 4.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Posidonia Conference Hall. (Info: eubko13@mofa.go.kr)

Listed Hellenic Petroleum, Motor Oil, Terna Energy and General Commercial will have their annual general meetings.

THURSDAY

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, the US Embassy in Athens and the North American Marine Environment Protection Association co-host a seminar titled “Trading in US Waters: Priorities and Solution,” as part of Posidonia 2018. From 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. at Posidonia Seminar Room Central. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The 4th Human Capital Summit is held at the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens). (Info: www.icap.gr)

The Center for Renewable Energy Sources (CRES) holds a conference titled “Energy Renovation of Buildings: Opportunities and Challenges” at the Crowne Plaza Athens (50 Michalakopoulou). (Info: 210.660.3251, www.cres.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) issues first-quarter data on food service and accommodation turnover, its Manpower Survey’s March findings and provisional data on April exports and imports.

Public Power Corporation, Mytilineos and Mediterra hold annual general shareholders meetings.

FRIDAY

In cooperation with the Center of International and European Economic Law (CIEEL), the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung’s Greece Office is organizing a round-table discussion titled “The Future of the EU in the Light of its Modern Challenges,” at 5.30 p.m. at the Hotel Grande Bretagne in Syntagma Square. (Info: 210.724.7126)

The Union of Greek Shipowners holds a press conference in the context of Posidonia 2018. At 11 a.m. at Posidonia Seminar Room Central.

The Institute of Energy for South East Europe (IENE) holds its 4th Energy & Shipping seminar in the context of Posidonia 2018. From 12.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. at the Posidonia Seminar Room Central. (Info: www.iene.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release the May readings of its consumer price index, the April data on industrial output and the first-quarter figures on transport sector turnover.

Athens-listed enterprise Nafpaktos Textiles holds its annual general meeting.