Rouvikonas members burst into trade secretariat in pro-Koufodinas protest

Suspected members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas on Monday burst into the offices of the General Secretariat for Trade in Kaningos Square in central Athens.

According to Skai television, the anarchists were calling for the release of convicted November 17 hitman Dimitris Koufodinas who started a hunger strike last Wednesday.

It is unclear why the group chose the trade secretariat as a spot for their protest.

Koufodinas, who is serving 11 life sentences for his role in the N17 terrorist group, went on hunger strike demanding regular furloughs and the abolition of the Supreme Court prosecutor’s veto power over his requests for prison leave.