Gov’t accused of seeking to control education

The government has come under fire for allegedly trying to expand ruling SYRIZA’s influence within the state apparatus with a new bill it will table in Parliament concerning administrative structures in the country’s education system.

According to critics, the bill drafted by Education Minister Costas Gavroglou is bereft of any notion of meritocracy and academic goals, as its main objective is to establish party-controlled education.

A case in point cited by detractors is the way in which school principals will be selected. According to the bill, this will be done via an interview with a central selection council whose members will, essentially, be chosen by the government.

Furthermore, the bill will also scrap the evaluation of teachers.