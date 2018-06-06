Cognitus research project to be presented in Amsterdam this fall
Online
Forthnet and the BBC, along with their partners the Institute for Research and Technology at Iraklio on Crete, Queen Mary University of London and Universidade Nova de Lisboa in Portugal, will present their research project titled “Cognitus” at the International Broadcasting Convention this September in Amsterdam.
Forthnet and the BBC, along with their partners the Institute for Research and Technology at Iraklio on Crete, Queen Mary University of London and Universidade Nova de Lisboa in Portugal, will present their research project titled “Cognitus” at the International Broadcasting Convention this September in Amsterdam.
It concerns the addition of user-generated content such as videos shot by the audience and bystanders to enhance the viewing of major public events such as concerts or sports meetings.